AIDS

Memorial boulder of 1st person known to be cured of HIV unveiled in California

EMBED <>More Videos

Tribute to 1st person cured of HIV unveiled in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A tribute now stands at the The "National AIDS Memorial Grove" in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in memory of the first person to be cured of HIV.

A memorial boulder was dedicated to Timothy Ray Brown on Saturday.

He was initially known as the "Berlin Patient." In 2008, he underwent an experimental stem cell transplant in Berlin, Germany from a donor who was immune to HIV.

RELATED: 40 years later: San Francisco honors lives lost to AIDS with memorial quilt

Doctors say it was a success.

Brown's partner attended the dedication.

"It's just a loving tribute to Timothy. He was a very sweet and kind-hearted person who wanted everybody to be cured," said Tim Hoeffgen, Brown's partner.

Brown became an international ray of hope and an advocate for HIV and cancer research.

He lived in San Francisco for several years before passing away of Leukemia in his home in Palm Springs last year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialgbtq+hivlgbtqaidsu.s. & worldlgbtmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS
Meet Dr. Fauci in "Fauci" on Disney+
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
40 years after 1st US AIDS cases, Chicagoans reflect on progress
TOP STORIES
Chicago win first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
CPD elective time 'restricted' for foreseeable future: internal memo
Illinois urges residents to join worldwide earthquake drill
When will mask mandate end? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Missing 3-year-old might be with person of interest in WI homicide
Here are the systems in place to prevent mix-ups of vaccine shots
Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for crack
Show More
Repeal of Illinois abortion notification buoyed by Texas law
'Dysfunctional': Chicago's postal delivery under fire at hearing
Dixmoor water main break fixed, pressure building back up: Village
At least 18 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Chicago Weather: Warming up Sunday
More TOP STORIES News