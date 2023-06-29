Air quality in Chicago at unhealthy levels for 3rd day due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Chicago air quality alerts remain at unhealthy levels Thursday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Air quality remains at unhealthy levels for a third day in Chicago due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Many residents have been wearing masks or trying to figure out other ways to protect themselves.

Chicago's air quality remains in the very unhealthy category, with people encouraged to limit their time outside, even healthy people with no respiratory problems. AirNOw.gov lists Chicago air quality at 218 as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chicago area until midnight Thursday.

According to an ABC News report, the Harvard University Environmental Health Department Chair said an air quality index of 150 is equivalent to smoking an estimated seven cigarettes a day for someone spending the majority of their time outdoors.

Chicago officials warning all residents, especially vulnerable citizens and people with respiratory issues, to stay indoors or limit activity outside.

Many events have been canceled or moved indoors, including some at Navy Pier.

"As soon as we realized there was an air quality issue outside and we saw all the messages about the alerts we wanted to make a decision, the right decision I believe for our customers and our guests," Felicia Bolton, Navy Pier spokesperson said.

WATCH: Time-lapse shows hazy skies in Chicago

Many children's summer camps have been cancelled or moved inside and typically busy suburban parks and splash pads have been sitting empty.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night's Cubs game went on, as scheduled, despite poor air quality warnings.

Tracking air quality across the Chicago area

Officials in the city and suburbs said they are monitoring the situation and hope this will move out in the next few days.

How to stay safe with dangerous air quality

Those who have to be outside are recommended to mask up, with an N95 mask if possible. With the poor air quality, AirNow.gov recommends people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure by:

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

Keeping outdoor activities short

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

For everyone, officials recommend people:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don't breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Chicago respite centers open to help residents without access to safe air

If you do not have access to properly ventilated and safe indoor areas, the city has several respite centers that are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood center at 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center at 845 W. Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center at 8650 S. Commercial Drive

Trina Davila Center at 4312 W. North Avenue

Garfield Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue is open 24 hours a day as a respite center as well, the city said.