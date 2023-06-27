Air quality in Chicago area at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect in Indiana, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada are leading to very hazy conditions in the Chicago area Tuesday.

Much of the area Tuesday is in the unhealthy category for all people, not just those with respiratory ailments.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect for Wisconsin and Indiana, but not in Illinois. As of 6 a.m., AirNow.gov listed Chicago air quality at 175

Tracking air quality across the Chicago area

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said it will remain hazy throughout the day.

With the poor air quality, AirNow.gov recommends people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure by:

-Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

-Keeping outdoor activities short.

-Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone, officials recommend people:

-Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don't breathe as hard.

-Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

-Be active outdoors when air quality is better.