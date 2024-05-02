Cyclist killed in Melrose Park hit-and-run identified as Chicago man, police say

Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday morning.

Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday morning.

Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday morning.

Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday morning.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Melrose Park has been identified.

He is Jerome Ford from Chicago.

Melrose Park police said Ford was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday morning.

That victim, police say, was dragged about 400 feet after being by a vehicle that kept going. The search for the suspect is now underway with few leads.

Riding in the bike lane near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue, Maciej Wojtasik says, comes with its risks.

"I bike here that early in the morning, too. That absolutely could've been me," Wojtasik said.

Those risks include the dangers of reckless drivers.

"Completely ignoring the stop signs, ignoring the stop lights, not looking out for cyclists," Wojtasik said. "You're constantly having to be on the absolute highest alert."

And there's no break from his concerns now after, police say, a man in his 40s, while riding a bicycle, was hit and killed by a driver who kept going.

It happened around 5 a.m. along the bike trail right in front of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.

"Nobody deserves to die on the streets like that," said Village of Melrose Park Spokesperson Andrew Mack.

The search for the driver is already proving difficult for detectives.

Mack said nearby cameras didn't capture the deadly collision or the vehicle involved.

"So, we're not sure exactly sure what hit this cyclist," Mack said

That's why police hope someone saw something and will come forward with information about the suspected vehicle. So far, no one is in custody.

If you have any information about this crash, please call Melrose Park police at 708-344-8409.

Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday.

Police said the cyclist was struck near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue, which is near the hospital, while he was biking westbound in the early morning hours.

The driver did not stop and police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have surveillance video of the crash.

No further information was immediately available. If you have any information about this crash, please call Melrose Park police at 708-344-8409.