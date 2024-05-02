Chicago police release new photos of man wanted for attempted sex abuse in West Loop alley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new surveillance images Wednesday of a man wanted for trying to sexually assault a woman.

Police say the man grabbed a woman from behind when she walking in Fulton Market.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on April 14 as the 35-year-old woman was walking northbound on Carpenter Street from Randolph Street.

Officers say the man dragged the victim into an alley, but she bit his finger, police said. He threw her on the ground and fled southbound on Carpenter Street.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-744-8200.

