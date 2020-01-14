Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb

TAHOE, CALIFORNIA -- A family is glad no one was hurt after their child found a loaded gun at a California Airbnb.

The gun belonged to a sheriff's deputy who has since been put on leave, according to KTVU.

Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son Josh and three other children found the gun in a bedroom drawer after they arrived at the home.

"That was just in a drawer in that room," said Segarra. "It wasn't hard to find. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."

The family found the deputy's badge. Airbnb gave the family a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetyguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News