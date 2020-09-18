AJ Freund murder: Andrew Freund, Crystal Lake boy's father, could accept plea deal Friday

Andrew Freund, the father of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, is set to appear in court Friday to possibly accept a plea deal.
The Crystal Lake boy was beaten to death in April 2019 and his remains were later found in a shallow grave. Freund is charged with first degree murder.
RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December. She is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.
Andrew Polovin, a former DCFS worker pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges in the case.
RELATED: AJ Freund murder: Former DCFS worker who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case pleads not guilty
A status hearing in Polovin's case has been scheduled for October 29. He faces between two to five years behind bars or probation.
RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished
A second former DCFS employee, Carlos Acosta, is also facing charges, He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.
DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.