AJ Freund murder: Former DCFS worker who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case appears in court

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Andrew Polovin, one of the two former DCFS workers charged in the death of 5-year-old A.J Freund, is expected to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Polovin, 48, and Carlos Acosta, 54, have both been charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



The indictments accuse Polovin and Acosta of knowingly permitting AJ to be placed in circumstances that endangered his life.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of AJ Freund's estate accuses these men of failing to fully investigate allegations of abuse against AJ.

RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished

EMBED More News Videos

Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.



DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.

AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December to the Crystal Lake boy's murder. In July, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

RELATED: Andrew Freund, the father of AJ Freund, could reach plea deal this week in murder of Crystal Lake boy
EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Freund, who is charged with murdering his 5-year-old son AJ in Crysal Lake, appeared in court Wednesday.



His father, Andrew Freund, has also been charged. He is due in court on Friday and his attorneys said they are negotiating a plea deal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakemurderchild deathdepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
Mexican Independence Day celebrations cause downtown gridlock
Lake Forest road rage shooting leaves 1 injured
Goodman Theatre takes play on road with Chicago parks tour
Jefferson Park 'Back the Blue' rally draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protest
Trump says he can talk GOP into going for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Police changed reports, officials intentionally delayed release of video in Daniel Prude death
Students targeted by inappropriate messages while virtual learning
OB Kennedy Expressway lanes reopen after motorcycle crash at Addison
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler
More TOP STORIES News