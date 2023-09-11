Two Illinois DCFS workers involved in the case of A.J. Freund, a murdered Crystal Lake boy, will go on trial Monday.

AJ Freund murder: 2 former DCFS workers going on trial for child endangerment Monday

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The trial begins Monday for two former DCFS case workers charged in connection with the brutal death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund.

Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin were assigned to investigate on the boy's behalf.

They're charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son

AJ suffered abuse and torture, and was murdered in 2019 at the hands of his parents.

His father, Andrew Freund, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Andrew Freund sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of son AJ in Crystal Lake

The trial is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

AJ Freund: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished