AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham makes tearful address during first sentencing hearing

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The sentencing hearing for JoAnn Cunningham, who pleaded guilty to killing her 5-year-old son A.J. Freund, began Thursday.Wearing an orange prison uniform and a mask, Cunningham wiped tears away as she listened to a recording of her berating A.J."Why do you want them to hurt me and Parker? Why?!" she says to him on the tape."So I don't ever see you again," A.J. responds."What!" Cunningham replies.Prosecutors told the court Cunningham beat her son to death for soiling his underwear.Much of her family sat in the courtroom seats behind them, all of them emotional at hearing his voice, including when he told his mother he wanted her to go away so he could live with his father.At the end of the hearing she addressed the court tearfully, saying in part, "I had the privilege of having A.J. as a son. When I had him it was one of the happiest days of my life. I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back."Crystal Lake Police Officer Kimberley Shipbaugh described a visit to Cunningham's home back in December of 2018, where she observed filthy living conditions and noticed five-year-old A.J. with bruises, so she asked how he got them."JoAnn leaned down and in his ear she said to him, 'Lucy the dog did that to you right?' And then he said 'Yes,'" Shipbaugh said.A.J. was seen at a local emergency room where doctors suspected abuse."I started by asking him if he had been spanked or hit, he said 'Yes,'" said Dr. Joelle Channon. "I asked him with what and he said 'a belt.' I asked him, 'Who did it?' and he said, 'Someone not in my family' and then he offered that, 'Maybe mom didn't mean to hurt me.'"A series of video tapes were played in court where Cunningham is heard interrogating her son about who he would run to tell about any abuse. At one point, his little voice replied the devil. The recording was made by Cunningham just days before he was killed.On April 15, 2019, Cunningham claimed she put her five-year-old son A.J. to bed the night before and the next morning, he was gone.For days, police, family, friends and even strangers organizing vigils and search parties for A.J.Video of her initial meeting with police shows Cunningham saying a prayer before telling them she had no idea where her son was. Days later, police found his body in a shallow grave in Woodstock and charged his parents with murder.A.J.'s father Andrew Freund later told investigators Cunningham hit the boy and forced him into a cold shower before putting him to bed.He said the next morning, the couple found A.J. dead and Freund later buried him.Andrew Freund is also charged with murder.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services initially took custody of AJ when he was born with opiates in his system. The foster mother who cared for him for the first 18 months of his life told the court she would have been there to help Cunningham if she had allowed it.ABC7 Eyewitness News is not identifying the foster mother, but she told the court "All of us had a piece of our hearts ripped out. Going through this is the most difficult thing my family has ever gone through. We miss A.J. every day and will never forget his smile."Meanwhile, a group called Roar for AJ gathered at the courthouse with signs, setting up 60 blue balloons, representing the maximum sentence Cunningham faces."60 is the maximum," Whitney Broska said, who was part of the group. "I think anything less than that is another crime to A.J."Cunningham faces 20-60 years in prison and prosecutors are seeking the maximum.She is next due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.