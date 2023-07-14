AKA Sorority packing thousands meals for Chicago Public Schools families

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is giving back by packing meals for Chicago Public Schools families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a pink and green takeover in the Windy City and Friday morning, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are giving back.

They're packing up meals that will benefit 10,000 Chicago Public Schools families.

Danette Anthony Reed, the International President & CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, joined ABC7 to talk about the impact of the service project.

Reed spoke about why the project is important, where the meals go and what other service project the group has planned.

For more information, visit www.aka1908.com.