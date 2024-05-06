Shopping expert shares best 2024 Mother's Day gift ideas

Looking for best Mother's Day gifts 2024? A shopping expert is sharing the best ideas for mom gifts, and this year's shopping trends for your mom.

Looking for best Mother's Day gifts 2024? A shopping expert is sharing the best ideas for mom gifts, and this year's shopping trends for your mom.

Looking for best Mother's Day gifts 2024? A shopping expert is sharing the best ideas for mom gifts, and this year's shopping trends for your mom.

Looking for best Mother's Day gifts 2024? A shopping expert is sharing the best ideas for mom gifts, and this year's shopping trends for your mom.

Mother's day is on Sunday, and many are looking for something special to give to mom.

"Flowers usually takes the top spot. It's at the top spot again this year. They're very popular mother's day gift," Retail Me Not Editor Kristen McGrath said.

McGrath said traditional gifts like flowers, cards, and a nice meal at a restaurant are big this year. Especially gifts that don't cause clutter are reigning supreme.

"Further down the list, we start to see, you know, more of those physical items like jewelry, home goods, and clothing," she added.

To McGrath's surprise, gift cards are a more common pick this year too.

READ ALSO | Expert offers tips on what to do when financial aid isn't enough for college costs

"People want to show mom's appreciation in nontraditional ways. And one of those ways is just letting her decide what she wants for herself."

If you're looking for sales, McGrath said there are good deals to take advantage of.

"Whether you're shopping for mom or shopping for yourself, you can save on things like photobooks, home goods, beauty products," she said. "There's a lot of things that are on sale for Mother's Day that you might want to snap up yourself."

Because some retailers have limited-time edition of some gifts, they might mark it down as we get closer to the big day, and you could save big by waiting until the last minute.

If you're not going to see mom on Sunday, shop the day after, McGrath recommends.

"A lot of the jewelry, beauty products, and mother's day centric gifts are going to be marked down."

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS | Countdown to Mother's Day: Show us your moms - Click here to submit photo