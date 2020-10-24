plane crash

Plane crash Alabama: 2 dead after Navy aircraft lands in neighborhood, catches fire

FOLEY, Ala. -- A U.S. Navy training plane that took off from Florida crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities said.

Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but they weren't immediately releasing their names. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a "large volume of fire" with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire," the chief told local news outlets.

RELATED: Small plane lands on road, slides into yard

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighborhood a "heavily populated" residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamanavyplane accidentfireu.s. & worldplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Small plane crashes through fence at Wheeling airport
Pilot dies after suffering serious injuries in Ford Heights plane crash
Small plane crashes in Ford Heights, pilot hurt
Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
La Grange college freshman, 18, dies from COVID-19
Married man charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend, newborn baby
Anthony Alfano shows off Halloween 2020 costume: Derek Hough of DWTS
Airline furlough worries Chicago flight attendant with COVID-19, heart condition
IL top doctor breaks down during plea to fight COVID-19 fatigue
Waukegan police officer fired after fatal traffic stop shooting, FBI joins investigation
Chicago restrictions, business curfew take effect as COVID-19 cases surge
Show More
Man dies after shot by police in Little Village, 2 guns recovered
Chicago Weather: Sunny but very chilly Saturday
East Chicago girl, 8, shot in head by stray bullet while doing homework: police
Whitney Young student surprised with U Chicago admission, scholarship
COVID-19 patient says Remdesivir helped heal her
More TOP STORIES News