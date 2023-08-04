Albany Park community rallies behind vendor after thief caught on camera stealing elote cart

A GoFundMe was set up for Albany Park, Chicago vendor Joaquin Garcia Jimenez after someone was caught on video stealing his elote cart.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved elotero in Albany Park has been receiving support after his cart was stolen.

"Just bring back my cart. It's my working, family. It's everything," said Joaquin Garcia Jimenez.

On July 21, Garcia Jimenez's corn food cart was parked behind his building on North Springfield, as it had been for 24 years. But, in middle of the afternoon, surveillance video shows, someone walked away with it.

"People, they steal stuff without thinking. They are stealing someone's job. It's very sad. They don't stop and think," said Cristina Espinosa, who lives nearby.

Garcia Jimenez shared that the cart was bought with a gift from his uncle when he first came to Chicago from Mexico City. It was retrofitted to accommodate his debilitating spinal condition. Now, his only source of income for his family, which includes college fees for his two daughters, is gone.

"Two weekends, no working. Just the problem, the rent, bills, the food," Garcia Jimenez said.

Garcia Jimenez is usually outside Volta Elementary. Residents said he has done more than provide fresh corn slathered in butter and spices for students and teachers. He has been an extra set of eyes watching out for kids in the neighborhood, often willing to give away elote if someone couldn't afford to pay at the time.

"Mr. Garcia Jimenez is an integral part of our neighborhood. Seeing the community rally behind Mr. Garcia Jimenez is inspiring," said Alderperson Samantha Nugent.

Garcia Jimenez created a GoFundMe to start over and buy a new cart.

"I hope he gets a new cart, a bigger cart, more corn, more everything. We can show more love. He deserves it," said Qusai Abdallah, a customer.

His customers and neighbors look forward to seeing back at his spot with his yummy elote and his kind presence.