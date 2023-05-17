WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy killed, man injured in Albany Park, police say

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 1:17AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side left a teen boy killed and a man injured on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood's 3500 block of West Leland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., police said. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, who had both been struck by gunfire.

Police said the teen, shot in the torso, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man, shot in the buttocks, was transported to the same hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

A witness told officers that multiple people, identified only as male, fled the scene on foot after the shots were fired.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

