Alcohol likely involved in crash that sent car into Beach Park home

A Waukegan teenager crashed her car into a Beach Park home Saturday. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A house was deemed uninhabitable and a teenage driver was injured when a car crashed into a Beach Park home early Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash at 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of West Yorkhouse Road.

Deputies said the vehicle was being driven by a 19-year-old woman when it crashed into the house, which was unoccupied. Investigators believe the driver had been drinking. No one else was in the vehicle.

Despite extensive damage to the house and car, the driver was able to walk to a neighboring home for help. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"Alcohol and operating a vehicle don't mix. If you've been drinking, don't risk getting behind the wheel. Find an alternative method to get to where you're going - it's simply not worth risking your life and the life of others," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg in a statement released Saturday.

The crash is under investigation.
