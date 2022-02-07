Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson's trial on tax fraud charges to begin Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday after months of delays in the trial of 11th Ward Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson.

Daley Thompson faces federal tax fraud charges. He was indicted on allegations that he never repaid a loan of more than $200,000 and that he falsely reported what he owed.

SEE ALSO: Unusual defense plan for Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson

Lawyers for the alderman said it's simply a case of poor bookkeeping.

He is the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley and grandson of former Mayor Richard J. Daley. Daley Thompson is the first sitting Chicago alderman to face a jury in more than two decades.
