44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney to retire from City Council at end of term

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Alderman Tom Tunney will retire at the end of his term in May 2023, he announced Tuesday.

Alderman Tunney has represented the 44th Ward in the Lakeview neighborhood since 2003, becoming the first openly gay alderman in Chicago.

"I have always strived to do my best for the residents and businesses in the Lakeview community and have been honored by the remarkable opportunity to serve the residents of the 44th Ward for almost twenty years," said Alderman Tunney. "I am grateful for the trust they put in me to help lead Lakeview forward in ways that benefited residents, businesses and visitors, alike. I will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through my last day on the City Council. As I look ahead, I see so many great ways in which I can continue to give back to the city I love."

Tunney has also owned Ann Sather Restaurants for the past 41 years.

Tunney joins a number of aldermen retiring including 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston and 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith.