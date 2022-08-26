Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another Chicago alderman has announced their retirement from the City Council. Fifth Ward Alderperson Leslie Hariston announced Friday that she would be retiring at the end of her term in 2023.

Hairston said in a press release that she's served the public for more than 30 years, but it was time for a change.

The South Shore city council member is now the fifth to announce a decision not to run for re-election in recent months.

Hariston has been a member of the Chicago City Council since 1999 and hopes that the person who takes her place continues to serve the 5th Ward like she has.

"It has been an honor for me to represent and serve one of the most independent wards in the city of Chicago," Hairston said. "I hope the next alderperson will continue in the same 5th Ward tradition and serve with integrity, independence and perseverance."