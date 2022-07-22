Michele Smith, Chicago alderman for Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Old Town, to retire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is more change coming to the Chicago City Council: 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith is retiring, effective Aug. 12.In a letter, Smith cites "deepening responsibilities toward family and friends" as her reason for stepping down.Her ward includes the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.She's the fourth alderman in recent months to say they're leaving council.Smith said in a message to constituents that she served as alderman for 11 years and would not seek a fourth term."My decision to retire prior to the completion of this term is a difficult and deeply personal one," she said.Her statement concluded: