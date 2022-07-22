Michele Smith, Chicago alderman for Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, Old Town, to retire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is more change coming to the Chicago City Council: 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith is retiring, effective Aug. 12.
In a letter, Smith cites "deepening responsibilities toward family and friends" as her reason for stepping down.
Her ward includes the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.
She's the fourth alderman in recent months to say they're leaving council.
Smith said in a message to constituents that she served as alderman for 11 years and would not seek a fourth term.
"My decision to retire prior to the completion of this term is a difficult and deeply personal one," she said.
Her statement concluded:
"I moved to this community in 1979 as a single woman newly graduated from law school. Over 43 years living in Lincoln Park and the Gold Coast, I became a professional, a mother, and now a grandmom. My whole life has been bound up in our tree-lined streets.
Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve our community as your Alderman. It has been the honor of my life to serve you.
See you in the neighborhood,"
