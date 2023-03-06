Alexandra Foods makes popular Polish pierogi to celebrate Casimir Pulaski Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Casimir Pulaski Day in Illinois, honoring the war hero from Poland, we're talking about and making a popular Polish dish: pierogis!

Alexandra Foods is a family food business started by Alexandra and Mark Dembicki, Polish immigrants to Chicago in 1989.

They craved the comfort food of home and created 18 different styles of pierogis, blintzes and other Polish favorites.

The Dembickis opened a store at 3300 N Central Ave. in Chicago in 1992 and the business has expanded over the last 32 years.

Tony Filko, Rich Berry and Gosha from Alexandra Foods came to ABC7 Chicago to make some pierogis.

All flavors, including potato and cheese, meat, maultaschen, kraut and more are made using traditional recipes.

Alexandra Foods products are available at 3300 North Central Ave. in Chicago, most deli and Eastern European stores across the greater Chicago area, and online at alexandrapierogi.com.