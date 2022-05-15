Illinois politics: IL secretary of state candidates include Alexi Giannoulias, David Moore

WATCH: Ald. David Moore is running for secretary of state

WATCH: Alexi Giannoulias is running for secretary of state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are six candidates running to be the next Illinois secretary of state.ABC7 Chicago recently spoke with the two Republican candidates.Two of the Democratic candidates are next up: former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago Alderman David Moore.Moore currently represents the city's 17th Ward. He's an accountant who's worked in both the private and public sector. And he served as an assistant to the commissioner of the Cook County Board of Review. He said it's important that "this seat remains a servant's seat and not go back to being a political seat." And Moore said he's the only one in the race who has committed to not use the secretary of state's seat as a stepping stone for higher office."I want to bring my 10 years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies to make sure that we run an effective, efficient and cost-saving operation," he said.Alexi Giannoulias is the former Illinois state treasurer. And in 2010, he was the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat. Giannoulias is also the founder and CEO of Annoula Ventures.He called this "an incredibly important race."As for his priorities, "I'm committed to advancing initiatives that will protect voter rights, make it easier to vote and expand registration opportunities for every single person that wants to participate in the process. In addition, I want to modernize the office and bring in vastly new technology to help repeal the time tax, with the amount of time that unfortunately far too many people are wasting in line or filling out forms. So my Skip the Line Program will significantly reduce wait times at secretary of state facilities across the state."