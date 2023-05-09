WATCH LIVE

Managing your asthma, allergies during the peak season

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 1:37PM
What's the difference between allergies and just being sick?
Dr. Renee Matthews joins ABC7 to talk about Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know that May was allergy and asthma awareness month?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 25.2 million people in the United States have asthma. And since May is the peak season for asthma and allergy symptoms, Dr. Renee Matthews joined ABC 7 to talk about how to manage spring allergies and asthma.

Doctor Matthews is hosting a book signing and reading at a Gage Park library. It is located at 2807 W. 55th St., in Chicago. It will be Tuesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To connect with Dr. Matthews, click here.

