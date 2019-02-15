Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawyer Michael Avenatti claims he has a new tape that shows R&B star R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

CHICAGO --
Attorney Gloria Allred tells The Associated Press she has contacted law enforcement about concerns one of her clients may be the person in a VHS tape recently given to Chicago prosecutors that purportedly shows R&B star R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer said by phone Friday she has "made law enforcement in a different jurisdiction" than Chicago aware of her concerns. Allred represents multiple R. Kelly accusers, some of whom haven't come forward publicly.

Allred says if her client is on the video, "we will do everything legally possible to protect her and her rights."

RELATED: See inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio
EMBED More News Videos

City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.



Another attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday he gave Chicago prosecutors the video.

Kelly has been dogged for years with allegations of sexual misconduct. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them. His current attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the AP Allred's comments were "speculative."

WATCH: Timeline of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimemusiccelebrityentertainmentsexchild sex assaultChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Judge rules R. Kelly can't use West Loop recording studio overnight
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
R. Kelly may be banned from Australia during tour
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
Top Stories
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Functionality, safety and fun prominent at Chicago Auto Show
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Man admits to murder of teen cousin, stabbed 160 times
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Show More
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Rogers Park
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
Google expanding finance division in Chicago
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
More News