Alzheimer's Association turns Chicago skyline purple

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In recognition of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer's Association turned the Chicago skyline purple throughout the week of June 19 to 26.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans, including 230,000 Illinois residents live with Alzheimer's Disease, the organization said. By 2050, the number is estimated to grow to nearly 13 million, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Throughout June, the Alzheimer's Association is offering programs and events to raise Alzheimer's awareness and to promote brain health. One of the events was a river tour or scavenger hunt on the Chicago River, dubbed Alz's Cruise 4 You.

