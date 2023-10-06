Latino community faces obstacles, language barrier when dealing with Alzheimer's disease

A study done by the University of Southern California projects the number of Latinos with Alzheimer's will increase more than 800% by 2060.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of Latinos suffering from Alzheimer's disease is expected to increase dramatically over the next few decades.

It's an issue plaguing the country and the community in Chicago.

Every day, Manuel Beltran packs a bag full of clothes, soap and gloves to get ready to visit his dad in a nursing home.

"Because everything I leave there, it disappears anyways," Beltran said. "I put his name on it."

His dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease 10 years ago. At first, he said he was reassured that state resources would help him and he could get aid for home caretakers.

"Then I learned that it's not quite so simple," Beltran said. "Somebody will come out, but if you're not paying out of pocket, then it's only a few hours a week."

His father's stage of Alzheimer's requires 24/7 care. Beltran moved his dad into a nursing home when he started to decline further, but the language barrier made it all more difficult.

"They told him, 'hey, we're going to change you,' but they told him in English, and so he, you know, he from his point of view, is more like 'why is this person grabbing me?" Beltran said.

The language barrier is one of the many obstacles for Latinos suffering from Alzheimer's to get help. In fact, a study done by the University of Southern California projects the number of Latinos with Alzheimer's will increase more than 800% by 2060.

The Illinois Alzheimer's association said they are expecting a 13% increase in the number of patients with the disease by 2025, which means the workforce will need a 20% increase just to meet demand.

It is a demand that wears down loved ones like Beltran. Until the healthcare workforce meets the demand, both in numbers and in cultural understanding, the burden falls on family.

"If he was sound right now, I would tell him I don't regret moving him into a nursing home," Beltran said. "But, I am sorry."

If you would like to support families who are impacted by Alzheimer's disease, Chicago is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning at Soldier Field.