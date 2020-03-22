Education

Audible is now offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home due to COVID-19

Parents, rejoice.

As schools and workplaces close due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many parents at home with their kids all day, Amazon has offered a small reprieve.

Starting Saturday, audiobook service Audible -- which is owned by Amazon -- is offering free streams on a select number of children's stories across six languages to keep kids "dreaming, learning, and just being kids," its website said. The service will be available for as long as schools are closed, it said.

The books are separated into six categories: "Littlest Listeners," "Elementary," "Tween," "Teen," "Literary Classics" and "Folk + Fairy Tales for All."

And you don't even have to be a kid to enjoy them, CNN reported. The books available include "Heidi," "Jane Eyre," "Roots" and "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

Books are available in English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Italian.

A typical Audible subscription is $14.95/month.

