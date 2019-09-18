Amber alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Bridgeton, New Jersey

#LATEST on search for Dulce Maria Alaves:

• FBI Child Abduction Unit joins local and state police to add manpower.

• No sign of abduction.

• Draining close-by waterways.

• Criminal invex also ongoing (protocol)

• Family cooperating, police searched home. @6abc pic.twitter.com/LKjykomBh8 — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) September 17, 2019

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl who vanished from a park on Monday.Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park just before 5 p.m.Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez, reported to police that Dulce was playing on the swings with her younger 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained in her car with an 8-year-old relative.According to the mother, the 3-year-old returned to the car without his sister and they were not able to locate her after."I went looking for her and couldn't find her and I called the cops," she said. "They were looking for her all night. The dogs were out here."Authorities believe the girl was taken by a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot 6-inches tall. He was believed to be wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt. It's unknown if the suspect knew the girl or the family.Police say the man led Dulce Maria Alavez from the playground to a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows. The man then allegedly fled with the girl.Tuesday morning searchers could be heard calling her name in a forested area an estimated half-mile from where the little girl was last seen Monday afternoon.Noema Alave said she doubts her daughter would have walked away on her own."She would never do that. She is shy," she said.The fate of the little girl has motivated many in the community joining in the search as volunteers.The Cumberland County Prosecutor said the search for Dulce is ongoing, including assistance from the FBI.Dulce Alavez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 3'5" tall and of a medium build. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered long pants with a flower design and white sandals. Her dark-colored hair was in a ponytail.