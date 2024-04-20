Missing Persons Day event held at Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An event Saturday on Chicago's West Side. was aimed to help families find missing loved ones.

It was hosted by the Cook County Medical Examiner at their office, located at 2121 W. Harrison St.

Families searching for loved ones could file missing persons reports, submit DNA samples and enter information into a national database.

"This is a day that we have all the vital resources that are available to help families," Cook County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar said. "It can be very daunting for families who are going through a lot of pain to take all the steps that are needed."

The medical examiner's office said at least two families identified missing loved ones at the event.

