CPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl, last seen on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is missing from Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said early Monday morning.

Melony Darland was last seen about 7:20 p.m. Sunday night in the 6700-block of North Sauganash Lane in the city's Sauganash neighborhood, police said.

She may have been picked up by an unknown person or people at her house, police said.

CPD did not immediately have any information about those who may have picked her up.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a beanie.

She has strawberry blonde hair that is down to her cheeks.

She left without her glasses, police said.

CPD said she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall; weighs about 185 pounds and has blue eyes.

Call police with any information.

