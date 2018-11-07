Amber Alert: Picture released of SUV stolen during 13-year-old's abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued after an unidentified man snatched 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
Lumberton Police Department and the FBI released a photo of the SUV wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

The photo was captured near her home minutes after the kidnapping.

Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC family's home

The SUV is a green, stolen 2002/2003 Ford Expedition with a South Carolina license plate, NWS-984.

Aguilar was last seen outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on November 5 just before 7:00 a.m.

Investigators said Aguilar was outside her home starting up her aunt's vehicle in preparation for going to school.

Amber Alert: FBI offering $15K reward for info on 13-year-old's abduction from front yard

Witnesses said the man who abducted Aguilar wore a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into her relative's vehicle --a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.

The FBI said the paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Call 911 if you see the SUV.

The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Aguilar. Lumberton Police Department set up a special tip line to call if you have information to help investigators find Hania at 910-272-5871.

Missing posters are now available in English and Spanish on www.fbi.gov.

