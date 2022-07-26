American Airlines pilots picket for changes to scheduling policy that would fix flight delays

Pilots from American Airlines held an informational pickett on Michigan Avenue as the airline industry struggles with cancelations and scheduling issues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilots for American Airlines held an informational picket Tuesday on Michigan Avenue. The pilots are calling for changes to scheduling that would benefit not just pilots, but airline and passengers.

"1.2 million passengers have been impacted by cancelations by American Airlines that shouldn't have happened," said Capt. Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association.

American Airlines operates about half a million flights annually from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The Allied Pilots Association said the changes in scheduling would help increase American Airlines industry lagging operational performance, according to a press release.

Pilots for American were joined by pilots of other airlines during the picket. American Airlines did not immediately respond for comment.