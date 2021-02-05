National Wear Red Day raises awareness about cardiovascular, heart disease in women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're seeing red, that means the American Heart Association's mission is working.
Friday is National Wear Red Day, which is a chance to raise awareness about women and heart disease.
Star Jones is a heart disease advocate and survivor, and joined ABC7 Chicago remotely to share her experience.
Jones not only had heart disease but also underwent open-heart surgery.
Even in a pandemic, heart disease is still the number one cause of death in the U.S. and worldwide, Jones said. Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women, which is more than any other cancer combined, she added.
Jones also wanted to remind women that this disease doesn't just affect older women, but heart disease and strokes can strike women at any age. She said, in fact, nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease. However, new data suggests Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest health threat.
While the numbers are staggering, Jones said 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education and modest lifestyle changes such as moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure.
"Eat less, move more, don't smoke," She said.
For more information, visit the American Heart Association website.
