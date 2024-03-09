Glenbard West High School football player dies from heart condition

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial was held Friday for a suburban high school football player who died from what's described as an "unexpected cardiac event."

Erik Lonvick, known to family and friends as "Lonnie," was a senior at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

Lonvick's death was caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which is a congenital heart condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family.

The organizer of the fundraiser said they're also talking with the school about providing cardiac testing for students.