american idol

Bobby Bones on being an 'American Idol' mentor during COVID

Watch American Idol Sunday on ABC!
By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- Bobby Bones is back as American Idol's in-house mentor this season, helping the singing hopefuls try to improve their performance.

Bones says the pandemic has changed how he approaches his role.

"In the past, when these contestants would need a hand on their shoulder to be talked to because they're going through a rough situation at home or on the show, that's what I would do. I would put my hand on their shoulder. I'd give them a hug. Can't do that obviously," he explained. "The only difference for me is I stand 6 feet away. I really didn't hang out with them. I try to create bonds before we went on camera and after we went on camera."

Idol's Hollywood Week kicks off 2 nights of shows on Sunday. Bones says it's the first crack in the door that we are getting back to some kind of normal.

"It's really the first time you could be back with folks when they are performing in a room with other people. So the spirit that I think we are all starting to feel now about life is what was in that room and I think it comes through on the screen," Bones said.

RELATED | Final auditions bring tears and inspiration

The two-nights of competition opens with the Genre Challenge and a twist - some fan favorites from the auditions get a shot at performing. Bones says night 2 fearturing Hollywood Duets provided yet another twist.

"The judges had an idea of why don't they pair people together," he said. "The judges picked people based on their skill set, their talent and what they would bring to the duet."

You can check out every audition on American Idol's YouTube channel.

Hollywood Week on 'American Idol' airs Sunday and Monday on ABC!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbronxbrooklynentertainmentlionel richiemusicryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryansandy kenyonamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Final 'Idol' auditions bring tears and inspiration
Algonquin native could be next 'American Idol'
American Idol Week 4 Recap: Alyssa Wray, Beane and other memorable moments
American Idol Recap: The contestant who brought Lionel Richie to tears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
IN reports 966 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
Obama sits down with Val Warner to discuss 'A Promised Land'
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
NCAA Tournament predictions from ABC7 Eyewitness Morning News
Show More
1 year after Chicago theaters went dark, industry looks forward to reopening
IL reports 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News