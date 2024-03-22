Central Illinois performer Isaiah Case to make national debut with 'American Idol' audition Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Isaiah Case is a performer from central Illinois, and his national debut will be on "American Idol" this Sunday.

He talked with ABC7 Chicago about his experience, including auditioning for a chance to get a golden ticket.

Case is a worship pastor at his church by trade, but he's up to something different this Sunday.

"My name is Isaiah Case; I'm from Jacksonville, Illinois. I've been playing guitar since I was 4 years old; a golden ticket could literally change my life," Case said.

He said he's always known he wanted to do something in music.

Case first auditioned at 17, but didn't make it far enough to see the judges, like he will now.

"You kind of picture walking in, and they're all floating. They're just humans, and they're great people," Case said.

He quoted the Bible when talking about why viewers should tune in on Sunday.

"There's scripture from the Bible in Proverbs that say 'Man can make his plans, but God ordains the steps.' I believe God ordained this step, and I'm taking it one step at a time," he said. "I got engaged at 17, married at 18, had my first kid at 19, and it was all on purpose. Having that little guy at home, and I have another one on the way in August, this is an opportunity for me, but also an opportunity for them and our life for the future. Coming from a small town in Illinois, getting the support from Chicago and the surrounding area would be a blessing. People hopefully like what I do and the songs that I sing, and maybe give me that Illinois support."

He said he'll represent the area.

"Oh yeah, absolutely, we're gonna represent Illinois proud; I'd love to be looked at as the guy from Illinois that did it. I'm hoping I can make it happen," Case said.