American Idol finalist prepares for show's finale

She has wowed the judges at every step throughout this season of American Idol, and now Normal, Illinois native Leah Marlene is getting ready for Sunday's live season finale!She spoke with ABC7's Hosea Sanders about her preparations for Sunday's show.Sanders also asked her about the big hometown parade in Normal earlier this week. Huge crowds come out to see the Idol finalist.You can watch Idol live on ABC7 Sunday night at 7 p.m.