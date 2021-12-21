american red cross

American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief fund

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Red Cross is holding a Day of Giving Tuesday to help victims of disasters around the country.

The fundraiser supports the American Red Cross's Disaster Relief fund, which is used to help people affected by natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, wildfires, earthquakes and winter storms.

But the Red Cross doesn't just help victims of large-scale natural disasters; they also respond to small-scale disasters like house fires, ensuring people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will be speaking to Illinois Red Cross CEO Celena Roldán and Illinois Red Cross Communications Manager Holly Baker, who just returned from Kentucky, about the disaster relief work done by the organization and how they support communities and families in need.

You can help people affected by disasters by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations can be made by visiting redcross.org/abc or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross uses these donations to help prepare for disaster response in advance so they can respond to crises, major and minor, when they happen and help people recover quickly.

We are also less than a month away from the Great Chicago Blood Drive, and this year the need is great. Click here for more information on how to sign up to donate blood for the blood drive on January 12 and 13, donation locations, and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
american red crosstornadored crossdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Chicago sisters collecting supplies to help Ky. tornado victims
How to donate blood during an ongoing shortage
Chicago relief organizations rush to help areas hit by tornadoes
Red Cross facing emergency blood shortage
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,328 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as ICU beds fill up
Report released on handling of Smollett case by Kim Foxx
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Restaurants struggle to navigate COVID case surge
COVID surge prompts UIC to start spring semester remote
AP Source: NHL season paused from Wednesday through Saturday
Will Co. deputy fatally shots man suspected of wounding father
Show More
Statewide minimum wage increase set for New Year's Day
Biden expected to sign ALS bill, giving hope to people with disease
Mayor Lightfoot calls on AG to send more federal resources to Chicago
Bears face Vikings during Monday Night Football at Soldier Field
Semi hauling cows crashes, forcing drivers to moo-ve over WB on I-80
More TOP STORIES News