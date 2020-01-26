New exhibit at Chicago's American Writers Museum explores work of immigrant, refugee writers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The works of writers from all walks of life are on display at the American Writers Museum.
Saturday marked Free Museum Day at the Loop location.
"My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today" is a first-of-its-kind, multimedia exhibit featuring works of more than 30 immigrant and refugee writers.
It explores writing influences, as well as what it means to be multilingual and American.
The exhibit will run for more than a year. It's scheduled to be in Chicago until May 2021.
For more information on the exhibit, visit the museum's website by clicking here.
