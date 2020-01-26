Society

New exhibit at Chicago's American Writers Museum explores work of immigrant, refugee writers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The works of writers from all walks of life are on display at the American Writers Museum.

Saturday marked Free Museum Day at the Loop location.

"My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today" is a first-of-its-kind, multimedia exhibit featuring works of more than 30 immigrant and refugee writers.

It explores writing influences, as well as what it means to be multilingual and American.

The exhibit will run for more than a year. It's scheduled to be in Chicago until May 2021.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the museum's website by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyloopmuseum exhibitimmigrationrefugees
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News