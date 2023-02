Chicago police investigating multiple Associated Bank ATM thefts

In both cases, police say someone entered the vestibule, pried open an ATM dispenser drawer and took an unknown amount of money.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating multiple Associated Bank ATM thefts.

The first one happened at Central and Devon around 12:46 pm. Sunday. The second incident happened near Foster and Milwaukee around 1:30 pm. Sunday.

Police have not said the the two incidents are connected. Area Five Detectives are investigating.