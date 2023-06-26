Higher-speed Amtrak service between Chicago, St. Louis takes effect Monday

Amtrak's new train schedule for higher-speed service between Chicago and St. Louis goes into effect Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New higher-speed Amtrak schedules kick in Monday from Chicago to St. Louis and stops in between.

Amtrak trains on the route will be reaching speeds up to 110 mph, to be exact, thanks to a new high-speed rail project.

That means, Amtrak travel between Chicago and St. Louis will be 15 minutes quicker, running at 110 miles per hour instead of 90.

Travel times from Chicago to Bloomington-Normal will also take less than two hours, now, less than three hours to get to Springfield and less than five hours to get to St. Louis.

As part of the nearly $2 billion project, there have been track improvements and improvements to some train stations along the route.

Monday morning at 10 a.m. local, federal and state leaders, including Senator Dick Durbin, will be here at Union Station to discuss the new schedule changes taking shape Monday.