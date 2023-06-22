Metra proposes major fare structure, zone changes for 2024

Metra has proposed zone changes, as well as fare and pass changes to start in 2024 and want your feedback on them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is seeking public comment on its proposals to make some major changes to their fares.

The proposal would create a simplified fare system for Metra riders. The commuter train currently has a 10-zone fare system, and prices for some tickets are based on the number of zones traveled. In the new proposal, there are only four fare zones. Downtown stations would be in Zone 1, and outlying stations would be in Zones 2 through 4 based on their proximity to downtown, service patterns and ridership characteristics on each line.

One-way tickets to Zone 1 would cost anywhere from $3.75 to $6.75 depending on your zone. All one-way tickets that don't include downtown as a starting or ending point would be $3.75 regardless of the distance.

A day pass would cost twice as much as a one way ticket and be valid for unlimited rides in one day in the zones selected. The 10-ride ticket would be replaced by a bundle of five day passes, which would only be available on the Ventra app.

The monthly pass would be priced at 20 times the cost of a one-way ticket: $75 for Zone 2, $110 for Zone 3 and $135 for Zone 4.

The $6 and $10 day passes and the $100 "Super Saver" monthly pass, all introduced during as pandemic promotions, would be discontinued.

Reduced fares of about 50% for seniors, K-12 students and active duty military would be available for one way tickets, day passes, day pass bundles and monthly passes.

There would be no changes to the $30 Regional Connect Pass for CTA and Pace fares for monthly pass buyers, and Metra will continue to sell the $7 Saturday, Sunday or Holiday Day Pass as well as the $10 Weekend Pass on the Ventra app only.

More information about the proposed changes and steps to provide feedback can be found on Metra's 2024 Fare Plan website.