Busses replace trains on Amtrak Hiawatha line between Chicago and Milwaukee during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak has replaced all daily Hiawatha trips between Chicago and Milwaukee with Thruway Bus service.

The change, which went into effect on Friday, was a result of declining ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busses will replace Hiawatha trains through Monday, May 25.

Busses will depart Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 7:55 a.m. and arriving at Chicago Union Station at 9:54 a.m.

Northbound service leave Chicago at 5 p.m. and arrive at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 6:59 p.m.

Reservations will be required to maintain social distancing.

Amtrak has waived change fees for reservations made before May 31, 2020.

Those who have to travel during this time are strongly recommended to wear facial coverings in both stations and aboard.

More information regarding schedules and coronavirus safety measures are available on Amtrak's website.
