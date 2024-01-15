CTA Orange Line train service disrupted due to track conditions at 35th/Archer

CTA Orange Line train service has been disrupted due to track conditions at 35th Street and Archer Avenue Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Track conditions have disrupted service on the CTA Orange Line Monday morning.

The CTA said Orange Line trains are standing at 35th Street and Archer Avenue due to track conditions, with crews working to restore service.

The CTA said Orange Line service has been temporarily suspended between Western and Adams/Wabash.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene with crews working on the tracks near 35th Streets and Archer Avenue.

In a statement Monday morning, the CTA said riders may want to consider alternatives, such as nearby bus routes, including the #62 Archer bus, or other rail lines.

The CTA said, "We are working to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Allow extra travel time."