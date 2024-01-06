Some Amtrak trains canceled ahead of possible Chicago snow storm
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, January 6, 2024 3:42AM
When is it going to snow in Chicago? The Amtrak train schedule has been altered ahead of a possible snow storm in the area.
WLS
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak is already changing its schedule ahead of a potential snow storm next week.
Some trains running in and out of Chicago are canceled or modified between Sunday and Tuesday.
Amtrak has a list of schedule changes on its website.
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.