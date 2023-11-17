An Amtrak train heading to Chicago derailed in New Buffalo, Michigan after hitting a vehicle on the tracks.

Amtrak train headed to Chicago derails in New Buffalo, Michigan

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WLS) -- An Amtrak train heading to Chicago has derailed after hitting a vehicle on the tracks.

Amtrak said Wolverine Train 355 was traveling from Pontiac, Michigan when at about 9 p.m. it struck a vehicle on the tracks near New Buffalo, Michigan.

SEE ALSO: CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended after train crash injures 38 at Howard Station

None of the trains 218 passengers were injured, but two of the six crew members were examined for injuries.

Amtrak said the train derailed but remained upright. They said they are working on alternate transportation for passengers.