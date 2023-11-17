CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended after train crash injures 38 at Howard Station

CTA Yellow Line train service remains suspended after a crash near the Howard Station that injured 38 people Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NTSB crews continue their investigation Friday morning into what lead up to a CTA train crash that injured dozens of people.

Meanwhile, train service on the Yellow Line remains suspended Friday morning, with shuttle bus service available between Howard and Skokie/Dempster.

It happened Thursday morning, at around 10:45 a.m. on the Yellow Line near the Howard Station as the train slammed into a train snowplow on the tracks.

The train was full of people heading downtown when passengers said they felt a vibration, heard a screech then the crash.

The impact crushed the front end of the train, knocking both riders and transit employees off their feet.

The Chicago Fire Department holds news conference after 38 people were hurt in a CTA train crash in Rogers Park.

"People started screaming, the kids yelling," witness Shayla Smith said. "I feel like we got hit too because how the impact was, it was so close."

"It was scary when you first look at it because the damage to the train," witness Katya Bonilla said. "You think of trains as being so solid and sturdy and it was just completely caved in and seeing all the people lined up all the fire crews carrying people away from the scene for like 20-30 minutes. It was just scary."

Fire officials said 38 people were injured. One badly injured passenger has already filed a lawsuit against the CTA.

Investigators are now going to determine why the piece of winter equipment was on the tracks on a 60 degree day and how the train crashed into it.