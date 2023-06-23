Anderson Humane programs extend go 'Subaru Puppies' at Chicago Auto Show

Anderson Humane in South Elgin has more programs than just the Subaru Puppies at the Chicago Auto Show, including a wildlife program.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- You may remember the "Subaru puppies" from the Chicago Auto Show.

For the past several years Anderson Humane has supplied the show with those cute pups that were up for adoption and found forever homes!

Roz Varon took an in-depth look at the shelter and the special programs they have that may surprise you, such as a wildlife rescue.

Anderson Humane has been finding forever-homes for thousands of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens for more than half a century! Last year alone they adopted out over 4.600 dogs and cats!

"Over the years we started to develop more and more programs and we merged with Fox Valley Wild Life in 2020 and that allowed us to bring in wild life animals," Greg Mucha, director of corporate partnerships for Anderson Humane, said. "We do about 3,000 calls a year to rescue and rehabilitate and re-release wildlife."

"It's basically if people find an injured or an orphaned wild animal they call us and we make sure it truly needs help," Ashley Kendall, Anderson Humane director of wildlife, said. "If it's a baby we provide baby orphan care until it's old enough to live successfully in the wild, if it's injured, we do provide food supplements and nutritional care, medications...The majority of what we do are squirrels, cottontails, lots of baby birds and possums.

"If you see a possum on the side of the road, and I know this sounds crazy, but a lot of the moms carry the babies in their pouch, so they may have been hit but the babies can live in the pouch three or four days after the mom's been hit," Mucha said. "If you check the pouch and they're still alive, we ask you to call us and let us know so we can help."

Because Anderson has such a strong volunteer base, they have other successful programs, like Constant Companions.

"That program will pair up a volunteer with a senior or a veteran who's looking from some help with walking their animal, cleaning the kitty box, we also have a food pantry that we support those programs with," Chris Beebe, senior director of engagement of Anderson Humane said.

"With the therapy dog program that we have, any individual who has a dog can bring them to our facility, they go through a little training program and we can certify them as a therapy dog," Mucha said.

"We certify dogs, cats, and even a bunny for going into nursing homes, rehab facilities, schools, any place that you could imagine where therapy animals or comfort animals might be beneficial," Beebe said.

"You know they always say who saved who!" Mucha said. "It's really true, you can't determine if the person saved the animal or the animal saved the person! It's just an incredible thing to see."

There are all kinds of health benefits to having a pet. It reduces stress and anxiety, it keeps you more active, going on walks, it's linked to lowering blood pressure, and the list goes on!

If you're ready to adopt Anderson is having a MEGA-Adoption Event, The Road Home, Saturday and Sunday at Brilliance Subaru in Elgin. It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. You don't need an appointment, and they'll have at least 75 dogs and cats, for adoption!