Chicago police investigate death at Jeffery Manor home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024 9:07PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation Saturday after a body was found inside of a home on the city's South Side.

The dead body was found around 12:44 p.m. inside of a residence in the 9800 block of South Moxie Avenue, in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood, Chicago police said.

No information about the person was immediately available. Their identity was also not yet known.

It was also not yet clear how the person died.

Chicago police continue to investigate, pending an autopsy by the Cook Count Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information was available.

