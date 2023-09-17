Our Chicago: Overcrowding at Animal Shelters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animal shelters across the country and here in Chicago are dealing with a serious situation right now, overcrowding. Too many animals coming in, too few moving to forever homes.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is on track to exceed its highest intake total in the last five years. And in DuPage County, the animal shelter in Wheaton has reached its maximum capacity multiple times, so far this year. In the past, that typically only happened once a year. So what are the reasons for this and how are shelters coping?

Susan Cappello is the acting executive director for Chicago Animal Care and Control.

"As of this morning, we had 214 dogs, 100 cats, one rabbit and one chicken so we get a little bit of everything here," Capello said.

Laura Winnie is the Community Engagement Coordinator with DuPage County Animal Services

"We've had multiple mass intakes throughout the year, meaning that we've had dozens of animals come in from a single location which has really stressed our small shelter," Winnie said. "We have small animals in pens in the hallways. The main problem for us though is the amount of care each individual animal needs. We often have animals that have critical medical needs or special behavioral concerns that takes additional staff time and resources away."

Winnie said the animals they're caring for are split roughly 50/50 between strays and owner surrenders.

"People are really citing economic reasons for why they do need to surrender a pet when they come to the shelter," Winnie said. In addition to having to move where they are not able to take the pet with them."

And she said they're seeing them a lot more right now.

Cappello said the cost of living has been rising and many pet owners are struggling to make ends meet.

"Which can make it difficult to afford the cost of food, vet care and different pet expenses," Capello said.

If you're an owner thinking you might have to surrender your pet, you can email Chicago Animal Care and Control at: visitcacc@cityofchicago.org.

"If you need any help that keeps your pet in your home, we can't state it enough, pets are family members," Cappello said. "If there's anything we can do to keep your pets within your families who love them, we will."

For more information:

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cacc.html

or

https://www.dupagecounty.gov/government/departments/animal_services/